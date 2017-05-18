Over 700 students expected at 19th Annual Special Kids Day event in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The 19th Annual Special Kids Day event kicked off Thursday afternoon at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.

The two-day event is put on for children with cognitive and physical disabilities. There was plenty of food, a bouncy house, limo rides and, lots of music and dancing. The Rockin' Robin Dance Contest was judged by three of News 18's own: Daybreak Anchors, Aaron Rhody and Bridget Curran, and Meteorologist LeAnn Lombardo. News 18 is a proud supporter of Special Kids Day. There are actually over 90 sponsors who chip in to cover the cost of the event so that anyone can go, free of charge.

Special needs kids don't always have an event that they can go,” said Tom Leuck, founder of Special Kids Day, “To just where they can sit and enjoy themselves, I mean you know there are a lot of good programs out there but this one here, is to relax and have a good time and jump around and play, thing that other people won't do.”

Over 700 students are expected to participate in the two-day event, and 26 area school districts will be represented.