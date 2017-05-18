SLIDESHOW: Flooding in the Eau Claire area - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

SLIDESHOW: Flooding in the Eau Claire area

By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - Parts of the Chippewa Valley is under a flood warning, and the Chippewa River is expected to crest two feet above flood level on Friday.

What are you seeing out there? Send us your flooding pictures to: connect@wqow.com. You may see them published on-air and online on our website and Facebook/Twitter pages.

