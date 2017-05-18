HELP: Donate, volunteer to help victims of Tuesday's tornado

Barron County (WQOW) - Homes may have been torn apart, but communities are coming together.

So, many of you want to know how you can help. If you'd like to send financial donations, the best way to do that is through the American Red Cross. And, some of you have been asking how to make sure your money specifically goes to help victims of the tornado.

On the American Red Cross website, when you're asked what you want your money to support, select "Your Local Red Cross".

If you're writing a check, put "Local Disaster Relief" in the memo line. In both cases, your zip code will ensure that the funds go to our local Red Cross chapter.

VOLUNTEER

If you want to provide manpower, there's an opportunity to help starting Friday morning. Volunteers interested in helping clean up the Prairie Lakes Estates mobile home park must register at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Cameron, located at 1618 20th Street. Volunteers are needed Friday through Sunday.

To volunteer, you must be over 18 years of age and must wear appropriate clothing, including closed toe shoes.

Barron County residents who have questions regarding the disaster can call “211” to report damage or share resources.

RESOURCES

Help is still being provided at Mosaic Telecom in Cameron, and starting Friday, those services will be expanded.

A Multi-Agency Response Center (MARC) is opening Friday to provide assistance to storm victims. The center will provide a variety of community services. The MARC will be located at the Mosaic Telecom in Cameron and will be open from 11:00 am – 8:00 pm and Saturday from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm.

Financial donations to assist storm victims are being collected at Mosaic Telecom locations. At this time, they are not collecting items such as clothing, furniture, etc. Barron County residents that have questions regarding the disaster can call 211 to report damage or share resources.

