WIAA Softball Playoff Brackets - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

WIAA Softball Playoff Brackets

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Chippewa Falls has a #2 seed in Division 1 (file photo) Chippewa Falls has a #2 seed in Division 1 (file photo)

Stevens Point (WQOW) -- The WIAA releases the softball playoff brackets for all five divisions.

In Division 1, Chippewa Falls earns a two seed and a bye into the regional final.  The regional semifinals include a Eau Claire Memorial vs. Eau Claire North matchup.

WIAA Division 1 Softball bracket:
http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Softball_Girls_Div1_Sec1_3.html

Rice Lake and Baldwin-Woodville each earn number one seeds in Division 2.

WIAA Division 2 Softball bracket:
http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Softball_Girls_Div2_Sec1_4.html

In Division 3, Bloomer and Northwestern are one seeds, with Altoona and Spooner getting the two seeds.  Elk Mound and Cameron are both seeded third.

WIAA Division 3 Softball bracket:
http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Softball_Girls_Div3_Sec1_4.html

Eau Claire Regis is seeded fifth in Division 4, with Fall Creek seeded seventh.  Clayton/Turtle Lake is seeded second, with perennial power Grantsburg picking up a three seed.

WIAA Division 4 Softball bracket:
http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Softball_Girls_Div4_Sec1_4.html

In Division 5, McDonell Central earns a one seed, with Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran seeded fourth.

WIAA Division 5 Softball bracket:
http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Softball_Girls_Div5_Sec1_4.html

