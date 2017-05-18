WIAA Softball Playoff Brackets

Stevens Point (WQOW) -- The WIAA releases the softball playoff brackets for all five divisions.



In Division 1, Chippewa Falls earns a two seed and a bye into the regional final. The regional semifinals include a Eau Claire Memorial vs. Eau Claire North matchup.



WIAA Division 1 Softball bracket:

http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Softball_Girls_Div1_Sec1_3.html



Rice Lake and Baldwin-Woodville each earn number one seeds in Division 2.



WIAA Division 2 Softball bracket:

http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Softball_Girls_Div2_Sec1_4.html



In Division 3, Bloomer and Northwestern are one seeds, with Altoona and Spooner getting the two seeds. Elk Mound and Cameron are both seeded third.



WIAA Division 3 Softball bracket:

http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Softball_Girls_Div3_Sec1_4.html



Eau Claire Regis is seeded fifth in Division 4, with Fall Creek seeded seventh. Clayton/Turtle Lake is seeded second, with perennial power Grantsburg picking up a three seed.



WIAA Division 4 Softball bracket:

http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Softball_Girls_Div4_Sec1_4.html



In Division 5, McDonell Central earns a one seed, with Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran seeded fourth.



WIAA Division 5 Softball bracket:

http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Softball_Girls_Div5_Sec1_4.html