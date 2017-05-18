500 customers near Chetek still without power

Barron County (WQOW) - Hundreds of people are still without power after a tornado ripped through Barron and Rusk counties on Tuesday.

Barron Electric Cooperative said 500 people are without power as of Thursday evening. Crews have restored power to the majority of its members affected by Tuesday's tornado but still need to repair service in a two-square mile area north of Chetek.

Crews are urging people to stay away from downed power lines. If you have a power outage, please contact Barron Electric's outage number at 866-258-8722. You can also view its outage map here.