Supporting Chetek tornado victims across NW Wisconsin

Barron County (WQOW) -- Some businesses are putting profits aside and asking customers to come in to support the people impacted by Tuesday's tornado. And you don't have to travel all the way to Barron County to help.



News 18 first told you on Wednesday that Red's in Chetek was handing out pizzas to victims and volunteers at Prairie Lake Estates. They said as of Thursday, they had handed out about 75 pizzas and planned to continue providing free, hot meals to any resident or volunteer in need of one.



Co-owner John Law said he's been contacted by people from across the state looking to lend a hand.



"Three, or four hours away," Law told News 18, "people wanna grab their chainsaws, or whatever they have, and get up here. And I'm not sure if they've all done it, but they've talked about it. And it's just amazing to see it."



For anyone who can't make the trip to Barron County, Tacos Juanita in Eau Claire is offering a tasty way to show your support.



On Wednesday and Thursday, the restaurant decided to donate 50% of its profits to the people impacted by the tornado. Manager Bethany Cross said she definitely noticed more people than usual stop by for lunch over the past two days, and she thinks that's because the crowd was hungry to help.



"I think we had about 15 tables that had never been here before, that said, 'We saw your Facebook post. We're here to help,'" Cross said.



Being originally from that area, Cross said she wants to do as much as she can to help people in Chetek get back on their feet. She said, as a small business, there isn't much money to go around, but she's willing to give what she can and she's hoping other businesses in Eau Claire follow her lead.



"If everybody had that kind of attitude, then our community is just going to be that much better," she said.



Because the fundraiser at Tacos Juanita was so successful, the restaurant decided to extend the deal through Friday. They'll also have a donation jar by the cash register for anyone feeling extra generous.



"So then if somebody's like 'Hey, I have $50, but I don't want to go all the way there.' They can come, and they can put it right here," Cross said. "You know, or $20 or even a dollar. We've gots lots of people who put in $1 after they eat and that's fantastic."