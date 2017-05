LATEST: Rusk County crews continue search for 2 people of capsized canoe

Ladysmith (WQOW) - Authorities are still searching for two people after a canoe capsized near a dam in Ladysmith.

On Friday, the Rusk County Sheriff's Office said search efforts continued with several law enforcement and emergency officials. Authorities responded to a call around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a capsized canoe in the Flambeau River near the Clearwater Paper Company Dam.

Authorities said recent rains put the Flambeau River at near record levels on Friday, which is making the search difficult and putting rescue crews at risk.

Officials are urging local residents to stay away from the river. If you have any information regarding the incident, police are asking you to report it to the Ladysmith Police Department at 715-532-2186.

The incident remains under investigation.

