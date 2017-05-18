NEW INFORMATION: Body of missing canoeist recovered

Ladysmith (WQOW) - Authorities in Rusk County report they have located the body of one of the men missing after their canoe capsized on the Flambeau River.



In a release, the Ladysmith Police Department says the body of 35-year-old Jacob Fye has been found. Search crews have been looking for Fye and Mathew Kenny since Thursday, May 18 after their canoe capsized near the Clearwater Paper Company Dam.



Crews say they will continue to look for Kenny, calling their search a recovery effort.



Police are urging residents to use extreme caution when out in streams and rivers. They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Ladysmith Police Department at 715-532-2186, or Scott Bowe, the warden supervisor with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, at 715-209-0140.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the boating accident.

Posted on May 24, 2017:

Ladysmith (WQOW) - Despite reports being circulated by some area media outlets, officials involved in the search for two missing canoeists on the Flambeau River said the men have not been located.

Both the Ladysmith Police Department and DNR Warden Supervisor Scott Bowe said a report, on a western Wisconsin newspaper's website that a body has been found, is incorrect.

Bowe told News 18 search boats are back in the water on Wednesday, but it is now being considered a recovery mission. Bowe said, at this point, they do not expect to find the men alive.

Matthew Kenny and Jacob Fye are believed to have been in a canoe that was seen capsized near the Ladysmith dam on Thursday, May 18.

Bowe said search crews continue to focus on the area immediately below the Ladysmith dam but have traveled as far as the Thornapple dam, about half an hour from the Ladysmith dam.

Bowe also told News 18 that paddles, believed to have been in the capsized canoe, have been found by search crews.

Posted on May 22, 2017:

Ladysmith (WQOW) - Authorities have released more information regarding a canoe that capsized near a dam in Ladysmith last week.

The Ladysmith Police Department said 36-year-old Matthew C. Kenny, from Ladysmith, and 35-year-old Jacob E. Fye, from Ladysmith, are missing after their canoe capsized by the Clearwater Paper Company Dam in Ladysmith on Friday.

Police are urging residents to use extreme caution when out in streams and rivers. They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Ladysmith Police Department at 715-532-2186, or Scott Bowe, the warden supervisor with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, at 715-209-0140.

The incident remains under investigation.

Posted on May 19, 2017:

Ladysmith (WQOW) - Authorities are still searching for two people after a canoe capsized near a dam in Ladysmith.

On Friday, the Rusk County Sheriff's Office said search efforts continued with several law enforcement and emergency officials. Authorities responded to a call around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a capsized canoe in the Flambeau River near the Clearwater Paper Company Dam.

Authorities said recent rains put the Flambeau River at near record levels on Friday, which is making the search difficult and putting rescue crews at risk.

Officials are urging local residents to stay away from the river. If you have any information regarding the incident, police are asking you to report it to the Ladysmith Police Department at 715-532-2186.

The incident remains under investigation.

Posted on May 19, 2017 (8:19 p.m.):

Ladysmith (WQOW) -- Rescue officials have been out on the water in Ladysmith, after a report of a capsized canoe Thursday afternoon.



The Rusk County Sheriff's Department received that call around 2:45 p.m. and believe two people were inside that canoe when it flipped over on the Flambeau River near the Clearwater Paper Company Dam. As of Thursday night. neither occupant had been located. Officials tell News 18 the search will resume early Friday morning.



The Ladysmith Fire Department, Ladysmith Police Department, Rusk County Sheriff’s Department, Sawyer County Rescue (Air Boat), Life Link Helicopter, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and New Auburn Fire Department responded to the scene to assist in searching for the occupants of the capsized canoe.