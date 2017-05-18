Rusk County crews searching for occupants of capsized canoe

Ladysmith (WQOW) -- Rescue officials have been out on the water in Ladysmith, after a report of a capsized canoe Thursday afternoon.



The Rusk County Sheriff's Department received that call around 2:45 p.m. and believe two people were inside that canoe when it flipped over. As of 7:15 p.m. neither occupant had been located. Officials tell News 18 the search will continue until sunset. If no one is found, it will resume early Friday morning.



The Ladysmith Fire Department, Ladysmith Police Department, Rusk County Sheriff’s Department, Sawyer County Rescue (Air Boat), Life Link Helicopter, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and New Auburn Fire Department responded to the scene to assist in searching for the occupants of the capsized canoe.