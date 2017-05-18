Group protests plan to drug test BadgerCare recipients

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Governor Scott Walker's proposal to perform drug tests on BadgerCare recipients is meeting resistance in Eau Claire.



Thursday, Citizen Action Group demonstrated at the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic in opposition to the plan. Gov. Walker is asking the Trump administration for a federal waiver that he says would move more single adults off of BadgerCare and into the workforce. The measure would include screening childless recipients for drugs.



Demonstrators say this will lead to more drug addicted people who do not have access to healthcare.



"The current plan that is proposed is not going to be a benefit to many Wisconsinites, and indeed many Americans," said Rita Simons with Citizen Action Group.



Gov. Walker says his plan will help the state by creating a drug-free workforce.