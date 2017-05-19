Adopt-A-Pet: Flick & Flack

Meet our Pets of the Day: Flick & Flack!

Flick and Flack are both kittens! They are brothers and they love each other. Even if they seem to be fighting, they're really just playing. They are definitely kittens, so keep that in mind because they are going to be active and likely to get into a lot. They don't have to be adopted together, but one of the kittens does cry a lot with out his brother, so keeping them together would be nice.

If you're interested in Flick & Flack you can contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.