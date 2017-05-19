5/19: Plants for "curb appeal"

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Who doesn't want their home to look great, inside and out? So, what should you consider when planting in front of your house?

First, stand back and look at your planting area or home, maybe even take a picture. What colors will really accent your house if your planting to accent that, or what colors do you want to work with in a ground planting area.

Try to limit to no more than 3, and choose colors that play off each other, for example bright red with lime green and purple. Always look at your sun or shade needs when choosing plants for best success.

Pots can help with curb appeal also. They can either contrast or accent your plants and create a style. Remember, from a distance, 1-2 colors in large blocks will be the most eye catching.