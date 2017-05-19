Authorities remove "suspicious object" from shed in Bloomer

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Police said a suspicious object was recovered Thursday morning.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the Township of Bloomer for a report of a suspicious object around 9:50 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said people cleaning out a shed on their property found a 75 mm German mountain artillery shell. The Chippewa County Bomb Squad contacted the Marathon-Oneida County Bomb Squad, which later determined the potentially dangerous object was some type of German artillery shell.

Due to the type and age of artillery shell the United States Army, based out of Madison, was contacted and responded to the scene.

Authorities said the artillery shell was removed from the shed and properly disposed of. They said this was an isolated incident, and there is no longer a danger or threat to the area.