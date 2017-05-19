Eau Claire street, alley closures for construction

(Posted May 25, 2017) - Under Construction (Closed to Thru Traffic unless otherwise noted)

Alley East of Second Avenue Catherine Street to Fulton Street

Alley East of Third Avenue Grand Avenue to Central Street

Chapin Street Altoona Avenue to Emery Street

Hogeboom Avenue Margaret Street to Chapin Street

W. Fillmore Avenue W. Lexington Boulevard to State Street

W. Lexington Boulevard W. Hamilton Avenue to W. MacArthur Avenue

Short Street STH 37 to Ferry Street Detour Noted



Scheduled to Start Construction Next Week

Alley E of Charles Street Maxon Street to Platt Street



Temporary Road/Lane Closures/Construction Zones

USH 12/Clairemont Avenue Craig Road to Cameron Street Inside Lane Closure Craig Road to STH 312 Intermittent Lane Closures, 8:00 pm to 6:30 am Monday – Friday

Moholt Drive at USH 12/Clairemont Avenue Lane Restrictions – Right-in; Right-out; no cross traffic. Friday, June 2, 2017, at 8:00 pm to Monday, June 5, 2017, at 6:30 am



Posted on May 19, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 24 at Alley E of Third Avenue.

Eau Claire crews will remove the existing concrete surface, concrete alley approach repair, grading, graveling, paving and restoration adjacent to the alley.

The project will be supervised by the City of Eau Claire's Engineering Department.

Crews said existing trees and shrubs, that are in conflict with the construction, will be removed by the contractor. If you have any questions about tree removal, please contact the project inspector or Eau Claire's Engineering Department.

The repair project is expected to be completed by Friday, June 9, depending on weather conditions.