Eau Claire street closure report

Posted June 26, 2017: Under Construction (Closed to Thru Traffic unless otherwise noted)

Alley South of Emery Street

Summer Street to Roderick Street

Alley East of Ninth Street

Cameron Trail to Platt Street

Alley East of Summer Street

Belmont Avenue north to east/west alley

Alley West of Whipple Street

Madison Street to Cameron Street

W. Fillmore Avenue

W. Lexington Boulevard to State Street

W. Lexington Boulevard

W. Hamilton Avenue to W. MacArthur Avenue

Maiden Lane

Mt. Nemo Avenue to Wedgewood Avenue

Construction Complete, Road Reopened to Traffic

Chapin Street

Altoona Avenue to Emery Street

Hogeboom Avenue

Margaret Street to Chapin Street

Alley East of Second Avenue

Catherine Street to Fulton Street

Alley East of Third Avenue

Grand Avenue to Central Street

Alley East of Charles Street

Maxon Street to Platt Street

Scheduled to Start Construction Next Week

W. Hamilton Avenue

Craig Road to STH 37

Alley S. of Chippewa Street

Second Avenue to Third Avenue

Golf Road

Oakwood Mall Drive to W. Ramp of USH 53

Prill Road

E. Ramp of USH 53 to 763’ east of Gateway Drive

Temporary Road/Lane Closures/Construction Zones

Barstow Street at Riverfront Terrace

11:15 – 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017

Carson Park Drive

8:45 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017

Carson Park Outer Loop

8:45 – 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017

USH 12/Clairemont Avenue Craig Road to Vine Street Outside Lane Closure

Craig Road to STH 312 Intermittent Lane Closures, 8:00 pm to 6:30 am Monday – Friday



Fulton Street / Sixth Avenue

8:45 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017

Lake Street / Seventh Avenue

8:45 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017

Menomonie Street at Trail Crossing

9:00 – 10:30 a.m., Traffic Delays

Starr Avenue

Birch Street to Western Avenue

West Grand Avenue / Seventh Avenue

8:45 – 11 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017

(Posted on June 16, 2017) - Under Construction (Closed to Thru Traffic unless otherwise noted)

Alley South of Emery Street Summer Street to Roderick Street

Alley East of Charles Street Maxon Street to Platt Street

Alley East of Ninth Street Cameron Trail to Platt Street

Alley East of Second Avenue Catherine Street to Fulton Street

Alley East of Summer Street Belmont Avenue north to east/west alley

Alley East of Third Avenue Grand Avenue to Central Street

Alley West of Whipple Street Madison Street to Cameron Street

W. Fillmore Avenue W. Lexington Boulevard to State Street

W. Lexington Boulevard W. Hamilton Avenue to W. MacArthur Avenue

Short Street STH 37 to Ferry Street Detour Noted



Construction Complete, Road Reopened to Traffic

Chapin Street Altoona Avenue to Emery Street

Hogeboom Avenue Margaret Street to Chapin Street



Scheduled to Start Construction Next Week

Maiden Lane Mt. Nemo Avenue to Wedgewood Avenue

Temporary Road/Lane Closures/Construction Zones

Barstow Street at Riverfront Terrace 11:15 – 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017

Carson Park Drive 8:45 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017

Carson Park Outer Loop 8:45 – 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017

USH 12/Clairemont Avenue Craig Road to Vine Street Outside Lane Closure Craig Road to STH 312 Intermittent Lane Closures, 8:00 pm to 6:30 am Monday – Friday

Fulton Street / Sixth Avenue 8:45 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017

Lake Street / Seventh Avenue 8:45 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017

Menomonie Street at Trail Crossing 9:00 – 10:30 a.m., Traffic Delays

Starr Avenue Birch Street to Western Avenue

West Grand Avenue / Seventh Avenue 8:45 – 11 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017



(Posted June 2, 2017) - Under Construction (Closed to Thru Traffic unless otherwise noted)

Alley East of Charles Street Maxon Street to Platt Street

Alley East of Second Avenue Catherine Street to Fulton Street

Alley East of Third Avenue Grand Avenue to Central Street

Chapin Street Altoona Avenue to Emery Street

Hogeboom Avenue Margaret Street to Chapin Street

W. Fillmore Avenue W. Lexington Boulevard to State Street

W. Lexington Boulevard W. Hamilton Avenue to W. MacArthur Avenue

Short Street STH 37 to Ferry Street Detour Noted



Scheduled to Start Construction Next Week

Alley East of Ninth Street Cameron Trail to Platt Street

Alley West of Whipple Street Madison Street to Cameron Street



Temporary Road/Lane Closures/Construction Zones

USH 12/Clairemont Avenue Craig Road to Cameron Street Inside Lane Closure Craig Road to STH 312 Intermittent Lane Closures, 8:00 pm to 6:30 am Monday – Friday

Moholt Drive at USH 12/Clairemont Avenue Lane Restrictions – Right-in; Right-out; no cross traffic. Friday, June 2, 2017, at 8:00 pm to Monday, June 5, 2017, at 6:30 am Rain Date June 9, 2017, at 8:00 pm to Monday, June 12, 2017, at 6:30 am



(Posted May 25, 2017) - Under Construction (Closed to Thru Traffic unless otherwise noted)

Alley East of Second Avenue Catherine Street to Fulton Street

Alley East of Third Avenue Grand Avenue to Central Street

Chapin Street Altoona Avenue to Emery Street

Hogeboom Avenue Margaret Street to Chapin Street

W. Fillmore Avenue W. Lexington Boulevard to State Street

W. Lexington Boulevard W. Hamilton Avenue to W. MacArthur Avenue

Short Street STH 37 to Ferry Street Detour Noted



Scheduled to Start Construction Next Week

Alley E of Charles Street Maxon Street to Platt Street



Temporary Road/Lane Closures/Construction Zones

USH 12/Clairemont Avenue Craig Road to Cameron Street Inside Lane Closure Craig Road to STH 312 Intermittent Lane Closures, 8:00 pm to 6:30 am Monday – Friday

Moholt Drive at USH 12/Clairemont Avenue Lane Restrictions – Right-in; Right-out; no cross traffic. Friday, June 2, 2017, at 8:00 pm to Monday, June 5, 2017, at 6:30 am



Posted on May 19, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 24 at Alley E of Third Avenue.

Eau Claire crews will remove the existing concrete surface, concrete alley approach repair, grading, graveling, paving and restoration adjacent to the alley.

The project will be supervised by the City of Eau Claire's Engineering Department.

Crews said existing trees and shrubs, that are in conflict with the construction, will be removed by the contractor. If you have any questions about tree removal, please contact the project inspector or Eau Claire's Engineering Department.

The repair project is expected to be completed by Friday, June 9, depending on weather conditions.