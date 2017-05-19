Eau Claire street closure report

Posted June 26, 2017: Under Construction (Closed to Thru Traffic unless otherwise noted)
Alley South of Emery Street
- Summer Street to Roderick Street
Alley East of Ninth Street
- Cameron Trail to Platt Street
Alley East of Summer Street
- Belmont Avenue north to east/west alley
Alley West of Whipple Street
- Madison Street to Cameron Street
W. Fillmore Avenue
- W. Lexington Boulevard to State Street
W. Lexington Boulevard
- W. Hamilton Avenue to W. MacArthur Avenue
Maiden Lane
- Mt. Nemo Avenue to Wedgewood Avenue
Construction Complete, Road Reopened to Traffic
Chapin Street
- Altoona Avenue to Emery Street
Hogeboom Avenue
- Margaret Street to Chapin Street
Alley East of Second Avenue
- Catherine Street to Fulton Street
Alley East of Third Avenue
- Grand Avenue to Central Street
Alley East of Charles Street
- Maxon Street to Platt Street
Scheduled to Start Construction Next Week
W. Hamilton Avenue
Alley S. of Chippewa Street
- Second Avenue to Third Avenue
Golf Road
- Oakwood Mall Drive to W. Ramp of USH 53
Prill Road
- E. Ramp of USH 53 to 763’ east of Gateway Drive
Temporary Road/Lane Closures/Construction Zones
Barstow Street at Riverfront Terrace
- 11:15 – 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017
Carson Park Drive
- 8:45 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017
Carson Park Outer Loop
- 8:45 – 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017
USH 12/Clairemont Avenue Craig Road to Vine Street Outside Lane Closure
- Craig Road to STH 312
- Intermittent Lane Closures, 8:00 pm to 6:30 am Monday – Friday
Fulton Street / Sixth Avenue
- 8:45 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017
Lake Street / Seventh Avenue
- 8:45 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017
Menomonie Street at Trail Crossing
- 9:00 – 10:30 a.m., Traffic Delays
Starr Avenue
- Birch Street to Western Avenue
West Grand Avenue / Seventh Avenue
- 8:45 – 11 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017
(Posted on June 16, 2017) - Under Construction (Closed to Thru Traffic unless otherwise noted)
- Alley South of Emery Street
- Summer Street to Roderick Street
- Alley East of Charles Street
- Maxon Street to Platt Street
- Alley East of Ninth Street
- Cameron Trail to Platt Street
- Alley East of Second Avenue
- Catherine Street to Fulton Street
- Alley East of Summer Street
- Belmont Avenue north to east/west alley
- Alley East of Third Avenue
- Grand Avenue to Central Street
- Alley West of Whipple Street
- Madison Street to Cameron Street
- W. Fillmore Avenue
- W. Lexington Boulevard to State Street
- W. Lexington Boulevard
- W. Hamilton Avenue to W. MacArthur Avenue
- Short Street
Construction Complete, Road Reopened to Traffic
- Chapin Street
- Altoona Avenue to Emery Street
- Hogeboom Avenue
- Margaret Street to Chapin Street
Scheduled to Start Construction Next Week
- Maiden Lane Mt. Nemo Avenue to Wedgewood Avenue
Temporary Road/Lane Closures/Construction Zones
- Barstow Street at Riverfront Terrace
- 11:15 – 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017
- Carson Park Drive
- 8:45 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017
- Carson Park Outer Loop
- 8:45 – 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017
- USH 12/Clairemont Avenue
- Craig Road to Vine Street
- Craig Road to STH 312
- Intermittent Lane Closures, 8:00 pm to 6:30 am Monday – Friday
- Fulton Street / Sixth Avenue
- 8:45 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017
- Lake Street / Seventh Avenue
- 8:45 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017
- Menomonie Street at Trail Crossing
- 9:00 – 10:30 a.m., Traffic Delays
- Starr Avenue
- Birch Street to Western Avenue
- West Grand Avenue / Seventh Avenue
- 8:45 – 11 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017
(Posted June 2, 2017) - Under Construction (Closed to Thru Traffic unless otherwise noted)
- Alley East of Charles Street
- Maxon Street to Platt Street
- Alley East of Second Avenue
- Catherine Street to Fulton Street
- Alley East of Third Avenue
- Grand Avenue to Central Street
- Chapin Street
- Altoona Avenue to Emery Street
- Hogeboom Avenue
- Margaret Street to Chapin Street
- W. Fillmore Avenue
- W. Lexington Boulevard to State Street
- W. Lexington Boulevard
- W. Hamilton Avenue to W. MacArthur Avenue
- Short Street
Scheduled to Start Construction Next Week
- Alley East of Ninth Street
- Cameron Trail to Platt Street
- Alley West of Whipple Street
- Madison Street to Cameron Street
Temporary Road/Lane Closures/Construction Zones
- USH 12/Clairemont Avenue
- Craig Road to Cameron Street
- Craig Road to STH 312
- Intermittent Lane Closures, 8:00 pm to 6:30 am Monday – Friday
- Moholt Drive
- at USH 12/Clairemont Avenue
- Lane Restrictions – Right-in; Right-out; no cross traffic.
- Friday, June 2, 2017, at 8:00 pm to Monday, June 5, 2017, at 6:30 am
- Rain Date June 9, 2017, at 8:00 pm to Monday, June 12, 2017, at 6:30 am
(Posted May 25, 2017) - Under Construction (Closed to Thru Traffic unless otherwise noted)
- Alley East of Second Avenue
- Catherine Street to Fulton Street
- Alley East of Third Avenue
- Grand Avenue to Central Street
- Chapin Street
- Altoona Avenue to Emery Street
- Hogeboom Avenue
- Margaret Street to Chapin Street
- W. Fillmore Avenue
- W. Lexington Boulevard to State Street
- W. Lexington Boulevard
- W. Hamilton Avenue to W. MacArthur Avenue
- Short Street
Scheduled to Start Construction Next Week
- Alley E of Charles Street
- Maxon Street to Platt Street
Temporary Road/Lane Closures/Construction Zones
- USH 12/Clairemont Avenue
- Craig Road to Cameron Street
- Craig Road to STH 312
- Intermittent Lane Closures, 8:00 pm to 6:30 am Monday – Friday
- Moholt Drive
- at USH 12/Clairemont Avenue
- Lane Restrictions – Right-in; Right-out; no cross traffic.
- Friday, June 2, 2017, at 8:00 pm to Monday, June 5, 2017, at 6:30 am
Posted on May 19, 2017:
Eau Claire (WQOW) - Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 24 at Alley E of Third Avenue.
Eau Claire crews will remove the existing concrete surface, concrete alley approach repair, grading, graveling, paving and restoration adjacent to the alley.
The project will be supervised by the City of Eau Claire's Engineering Department.
Crews said existing trees and shrubs, that are in conflict with the construction, will be removed by the contractor. If you have any questions about tree removal, please contact the project inspector or Eau Claire's Engineering Department.
The repair project is expected to be completed by Friday, June 9, depending on weather conditions.