Eau Claire street closure report

Eau Claire street closure report

Updated:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Posted June 26, 2017: Under Construction (Closed to Thru Traffic unless otherwise noted)

Alley South of Emery Street

  • Summer Street to Roderick Street

Alley East of Ninth Street

  • Cameron Trail to Platt Street

Alley East of Summer Street

  • Belmont Avenue north to east/west alley

Alley West of Whipple Street

  • Madison Street to Cameron Street

W. Fillmore Avenue

  • W. Lexington Boulevard to State Street

W. Lexington Boulevard

  • W. Hamilton Avenue to W. MacArthur Avenue

Maiden Lane

  • Mt. Nemo Avenue to Wedgewood Avenue

Construction Complete, Road Reopened to Traffic

Chapin Street

  • Altoona Avenue to Emery Street

Hogeboom Avenue

  • Margaret Street to Chapin Street

Alley East of Second Avenue

  • Catherine Street to Fulton Street

Alley East of Third Avenue

  • Grand Avenue to Central Street

Alley East of Charles Street

  • Maxon Street to Platt Street

Scheduled to Start Construction Next Week

W. Hamilton Avenue

  • Craig Road to STH 37

Alley S. of Chippewa Street

  • Second Avenue to Third Avenue

Golf Road

  • Oakwood Mall Drive to W. Ramp of USH 53

Prill Road

  • E. Ramp of USH 53 to 763’ east of Gateway Drive

Temporary Road/Lane Closures/Construction Zones

Barstow Street at Riverfront Terrace

  • 11:15 – 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017

Carson Park Drive

  • 8:45 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017

Carson Park Outer Loop

  • 8:45 – 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017

USH 12/Clairemont Avenue Craig Road to Vine Street Outside Lane Closure

  • Craig Road to STH 312
    • Intermittent Lane Closures, 8:00 pm to 6:30 am Monday – Friday

Fulton Street / Sixth Avenue

  • 8:45 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017

Lake Street / Seventh Avenue

  • 8:45 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017

Menomonie Street at Trail Crossing

  • 9:00 – 10:30 a.m., Traffic Delays

Starr Avenue

  • Birch Street to Western Avenue

West Grand Avenue / Seventh Avenue

  • 8:45 – 11 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017

Posted on May 19, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 24 at Alley E of Third Avenue.

Eau Claire crews will remove the existing concrete surface, concrete alley approach repair, grading, graveling, paving and restoration adjacent to the alley.

The project will be supervised by the City of Eau Claire's Engineering Department.

Crews said existing trees and shrubs, that are in conflict with the construction, will be removed by the contractor. If you have any questions about tree removal, please contact the project inspector or Eau Claire's Engineering Department.

The repair project is expected to be completed by Friday, June 9, depending on weather conditions.

