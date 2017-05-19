Repairs to Alley E of Third Avenue in Eau Claire begins May 24

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 24 at Alley E of Third Avenue.

Eau Claire crews will remove the existing concrete surface, concrete alley approach repair, grading, graveling, paving and restoration adjacent to the alley.

The project will be supervised by the City of Eau Claire's Engineering Department.

Crews said existing trees and shrubs, that are in conflict with the construction, will be removed by the contractor. If you have any questions about tree removal, please contact the project inspector or Eau Claire's Engineering Department.

The repair project is expected to be completed by Friday, June 9, depending on weather conditions.