Chippewa Valley Regional Airport gets new checkpoint screening equipment

People flying out of the Chippewa Valley will have an extra layer of protection, thanks to the Transportation Security Administration's latest technology.

TSA installed a new checkpoint screening machine and opened it to the public Thursday morning. It's called, "Advanced Imaging Technology". The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire received the second generation screening machine, which is called AIT-2. The new checkpoint will screen passengers in three seconds for metallic and non-metallic threats, including weapons, explosives and other objects that might be concealed.

"What we're trying to do as an agency and the federal government is keep in aligned with those threats against aviation security, so what we have behind us is really leading edge technology," said Mark Lendvay, TSA's Federal Security Director for Wisconsin.

The device cost $104,000. The TSA does allow passengers to opt out of the screening and undergo a pat-down instead.