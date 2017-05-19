Chippewa River in Eau Claire crests above flood stage

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire authorities said the Chippewa River is more than one feet above the downtown flood stage.
On Friday around 2:30 p.m., the City of Eau Claire said the Chippewa River gauge at Grand Avenue read 773.68, which is 1.68 feet above the downtown flood stage of 773.
The city projects the river will crest at 774.7 on Saturday morning. It said water levels will return to normal levels next week.
The current list of closures are:
City officials said flood waters can generate stronger, faster currents. Hazards involving high water levels, strong currents, floating or submerged wood debris and trees and obscured pilings are present on the Chippewa River.
The City will continue to monitor the river closely.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.