Chippewa River in Eau Claire crests above flood stage

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire authorities said the Chippewa River is more than one feet above the downtown flood stage.

On Friday around 2:30 p.m., the City of Eau Claire said the Chippewa River gauge at Grand Avenue read 773.68, which is 1.68 feet above the downtown flood stage of 773.

The city projects the river will crest at 774.7 on Saturday morning. It said water levels will return to normal levels next week.

The current list of closures are:

Trails and pedestrian underpasses near rivers

Hobb's boat landing and parking lot

Owen Park bandshell and tennis courts

Riverview Park boat launch and restrooms

Portions of the Graham Riverside Parking Deck

City officials said flood waters can generate stronger, faster currents. Hazards involving high water levels, strong currents, floating or submerged wood debris and trees and obscured pilings are present on the Chippewa River.

The City will continue to monitor the river closely.