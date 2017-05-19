Eau Claire City Council takes up Marshfield Clinic rezoning requ - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire City Council takes up Marshfield Clinic rezoning request

By Emma Wheeler, Reporter
Eau Claire (WQOW)- Marshfield Clinic Health System's new hospital will be back in the spotlight come Monday.

The Eau Claire City Council will be holding a public hearing Monday for a rezoning request. The hospital is looking to amend the original development plan to add a loading dock and mechanical space to the north wall of the future hospital.

The city council will also be holding a public hearing on a proposed addition to Eau Claire Memorial High School. According to council documents, the addition is meant to create a more secure entrance. The district is also looking at replacing the current gym lobby with a larger, updated one.

The public hearing is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 p.m. down at City Hall.

