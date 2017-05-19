Hope Gospel Mission proposes new men's facility

Eau Claire (WQOW)- An effort to expand has been on the books for over a year, and now Hope Gospel Mission is coming back around with a new plan.

Hope Gospel Mission received approval in October of 2015 to rezone property near Eau Claire's west side for a new men's facility. The organization is now going back to the Eau Claire City Council with another rezoning request for a different lot.

Organizers said they got a recommendation from the Eau Claire Plan Commission to to rotate the original building plan so the entrance is facing Clairemont Avenue, which requires them to acquire the extra lot. It's located off of Mercantile Drive near Kohlepp Road and North Clairemont Avenue.

Organizers said they are still working on the fundraising for the facility. The request is up for introduction on Tuesday. A Plan Commission public hearing is scheduled for June 5.