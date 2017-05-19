Volunteer operations closing early Saturday due to inclement weather, resumes Sunday

Barron County (WQOW) - Due to inclement weather predictions for Saturday, relief coordinators are shutting down volunteer operations at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said volunteers will be accepted Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteer shifts on Sunday remain scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donations can be dropped off at Mosaic Telecom from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Donation Center will be open for storm affected residents to pick up needed items at Mosaic Temple from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Salvation Army will continue to provide meals and beverages at Mosaic Temple from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Saturday through Monday.

Free cases of bottled water will be available for storm affected residents at Mosaic Telecom on Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.