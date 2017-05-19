Rep. Kind asks government to help severe weather victims

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI-3) is asking the federal government to help those affected by recent severe weather and flooding.



Kind sent a letter to the USDA Secretary asking for his department to expedite the damage assessment process for counties in western and eastern Wisconsin that experienced severe weather damage.



That assessment is needed before any money can be procured. In the letter, Rep. Kind says Wisconsin's farmers cannot afford to wait.