Dozens "March on America" for veteran relief in Lake Hallie

Lake Hallie (WQOW) - On Saturday, a March of Veterans and their families was just one of similar marches happening in more than 35 states across the country at the same time.

The march was to raise awareness for veterans who suffer from homelessness, drug abuse and PTSD issues, which organizer Eugene Walsh said happen far too often



"It is something that happens in the area," Walsh said. It is not just something that happens in New York City or San Francisco, big places like that, it is something that is close to this area too."



More than two dozen people, including former Senator Dave Zien braved the rain to participate in our local march.