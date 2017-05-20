Democratic Reps. meet with voters to discuss issues

Eau Claire (WQOW) - While legislators continue to dig through the state budget proposal, a couple of local leaders took time Saturday to meet with constituents to discuss their concerns and evaluate where the state has been in the past.



Rep. Dana Wachs and Sen. Kathleen Vinehout met with more than 20 people Saturday afternoon.



They spoke about their greatest budget concerns, like state unemployment, job growth and bettering education statewide.



Constituent Rita Brunkow told News 18 she showed up to learn even more about those exact issues, especially education.



"I think it is the basis of our community in a lot of ways, I mean that's the place where we are all kind of equal and attached to each other in some way," Brunkow said.



Meanwhile Gov. Walker said Wisconsin has the highest number of people employed in state history, and he wants to focus on keeping that number high.