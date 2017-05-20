1,300 graduate from UW-Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - About 1,300 students walked across the stage at Zorn Arena Saturday as the latest graduates of UW-Eau Claire.



Nearly 1,200 of them received their bachelor's degree, the others receiving post-graduate degrees.



Graduates were treated to a special surprise in honor of the 100th year of the university, a speech from a fellow alumni, now 100 years old who graduated from UWEC 77 years ago.



One graduate told News 18 she is thankful for what the university has provided her.



"It's been an experience, for not just learning, but my fiance and I got engaged on the campus," said Jessica Moser. "It's been someplace that I've just gone to continue on my work, whenever I am working on something, I come back here, and so it has been a home base for me as far as educational things go."



Other graduates told News 18 they enjoyed UW-Eau Claire because of small class sizes, which allowed them more time to interact with their teachers.