Menomonie (WQOW) -- On Saturday, people and their pets got together to raise money for the Dunn County Humane Society.



The Mutt Strut n' Tabby Trot is the humane society's largest fundraiser of the year and it continues to grow; now it even includes a 5K fun run. Organizers told News 18 they brought in just about $15,000 this year.



