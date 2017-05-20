Despite rain, shortened hours hundreds turn up for second day of Barron Co. clean up

Barron County (WQOW) -- Saturday's clean up in Barron County was cut short because of bad weather. Still, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told News 18 about 200 people showed up to volunteer despite the rain.



They're hoping even more people turn up on Sunday, the last day their Volunteer Reception Center in Cameron will be open. They said people can register to volunteer starting at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.



Sheriff Fitzgerald also said they could have storm damage estimates as soon as Sunday.



When Governor Scott Walker was in the Chippewa Valley on Friday, he said people in Barron County could help get a Federal Disaster Declaration by documenting the damage at their homes.



"Take pictures with your camera, take pictures with your phone. Get that to the local County officials," Walker said. "They work hand in hand with Wisconsin Emergency Management and that's how we get to a point where we have a Federal Declaration."