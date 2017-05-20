Teens lead police on high-speed chase from Brown Deer into Mequon

Ozaukee County (WISN) -- Brown Deer and Mequon police helped take five teens into custody following a police chase that went over sidewalks, across yards and through part of two counties.

Officers located the gold Chrysler Sebring after an attempted car theft at the T.J. Maxx on North Green Bay Road. The car had been stolen in Milwaukee, police said.

The driver of the car drove recklessly into oncoming traffic and through red lights, narrowly missing other vehicles. At one point, they traveled over sidewalk, and later damaged two police squad cars.

Police terminated the pursuit and later found the car, and the teens, ranging in age from 16 to 18 years old. They're now facing charges in Ozaukee County.