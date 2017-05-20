Menomonie man seriously injured after being pinned in car by semi

Wisconsin State Patrol (Press Release) -- At 1:00 PM on Saturday May 20, 2017 a crash occurred on I-94 WB at at mile marker 1 in ST. CROIX County near HUDSON.



Traffic had slowed down for an incident on the Hudson Bridge when a semi tractor with trailer was approaching the traffic back-up and could not stop in time. The driver of the semi made a lane change, striking a vehicle next to it. The semi driver was identified as Muhumed Noor -- a 26-year-old from Ohio.



Both units traveled onto the median shoulder and into the cement median barrier. The semi tractor traveled over the median barrier and the car became pinned on its side between the semi-trailer and the median barrier.



When Troopers arrived on scene they made contact with the driver of the pinned car who still inside of it. The driver was able to communicate to the Troopers. The man was identified as 37-year-old Douglas Tronrud from Menomonie.



The Troopers broke out the back window of the vehicle and assisted removing the driver from the car so he could be attended to by EMS. The driver was transported to Regions Hospital.



The crash remains under investigation by the WI State Patrol. Assisting agencies included Hudson Police Department, Hudson Fire Department, St. Croix County EMS , and St. Croix County Highway Department. The crash involved 01 injuries.