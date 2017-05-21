UPDATE: Tornado believed to have caused $10M to $12M in damages in Barron Co.

Barron County (WQOW) -- The Barron County Sheriff's Department released an updated estimate for the damages caused when a tornado tore through the area this past Tuesday.



The new estimates put the damage between $10 million and $12 million. Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the county's incinerator will be open from 5:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. until next Monday to allow the community to get rid of debris left by that storm, free of charge.



The county will also be moving the storm donation center from Mosaic Telecom to the former ReStore building at 309 N 1 st Street, in Cameron. That move will take place on Wednesday. The donation center will remain open until June 30.

Barron County (WQOW) -- The Barron County Sheriff's Department released initial damage estimates Sunday, after a deadly tornado passed through the area days before. They said the storm damaged 231 homes and four commercial properties across the county, though those number are likely to change as officials continue to gather information.



They said the storm caused about $10 million in damages; $5 million in personal property, the other half in commercial property. Though that amount does not include any tree damage, which they said, is heavily damaged.



Families and volunteers continued cleaning up Sunday. People looking to help were encouraged to register at the volunteer reception center in Cameron from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. But because authorities know the need for assistance across the county will last long after the VRC closes Sunday, the Sheriff's Department and Barron County Health & Human Services will continue to lead the recovery effort.



In a press release, they said people can contact the Sheriff's Department at (715) 537-3106, or call 911, for any property or traffic safety concerns. Health & Human Services will continue to monitor 211 to provide assistance to victims. Though people with specific needs, like economic support or trauma services, should call (715) 537-5691.

The Chetek Chamber of Commerce has also been providing assistance to residents and said they'll continue their services as long as they have volunteers and a need. They're looking for people to do physical labor like raking and excavating, for food preparation and delivery, office work, brush site assistance and more.

Volunteers can follow the updated posts on the Chamber's website to find out how they can help. Residents can also to submit a request for aid on the website and a team of volunteers will follow up with them. They can also call (715) 924-4440.



In the release, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald and Human & Health Services Director Stacey Frolik thanked the hundreds of volunteers, businesses and organizations that have assisted in the recovery process. They also thanked the county staff that has been working around the clock on behalf of the citizens of Barron County.