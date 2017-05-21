LATEST: National Weather Service releases more information on Tuesday's tornado

Wisconsin (WQOW) - According to the National Weather Service/Twin Cities, a powerful thunderstorm tracked across northwest Wisconsin during the early evening of Tuesday, May 16th, 2017. The storm produced a strong, long track tornado that first developed over southeastern Polk County, in the area of Clear Lake, then tracked mostly eastward across southern Barron and southern Rusk counties, possibly into Price County.

The hardest hit area was just north of Chetek, where high-end EF2 damage was found. The rest of the path ranged from EF0 to EF1 with mainly tree damage, and mostly minor structural damage.

The National Weather Service also said due to such a long possible path length of greater than 60 miles, they are awaiting additional information, possibly in the form of aerial survey results before finalizing the width and length. They said it is possible more than one tornado occurred if a break in the path is found. In that case, the length would be shorter than 60 miles.

The tornado resulted in one fatality and dozens of injuries along with damage estimated at $10 million.

RELATED LINK: SLIDESHOW: Barron and Rusk County Tornado