World Series Champion Jarrod Washburn Returns to Coach in Hometown Webster

Webster, WI (WQOW) -- Northwest Wisconsin is home to a World Series Champion.

Jarrod Washburn, former pitcher for the 2002 Champion Anaheim Angels, graduated from Webster High School back in 1992. Now, a couple years removed from wrapping up a 12 year Major League career, in which he played for three teams and won over 100 games, Washburn is back in Webster, serving as Head Coach of the Tigers baseball team.

Transitioning from playing at the highest level of baseball, to coaching at the earliest stages is tough - and that's no different for Jarrod Washburn.

"It took some practice early on in my coaching career," Washburn explains, "I realized I had to start at a lower level on teaching things that I just took for granted that they knew, so I had to make a lot of adjustments on the way I taught the game and things like that. But right now we've got every kid that's through the seniors that I've coached. It would be at least my 4th year coaching all of those kids. My kids, when I did still play, they were around the ball park all of the time everyday, and they always said, 'I'm going to play in the big leagues like that.' And I said, 'Well, you study in school because you never know what's going to happen there.' But they grew up around the ball park, they love baseball, so it was only natural for me to try to give them as much knowledge as I could, and their friends love it as much because they loved it. All of these kids have grown up all together, just loving the game. So it's really easy to work with kids that love to play baseball."

It's pretty rare to have a World Series starting pitcher come back as a Head Coach, especially in small town Wisconsin. But Washburn says that background doesn't change how the kids view him.

"I don't know, I mean the kids that I work with, they just know me as Jack's dad," says Washburn, "I've got a gym in my house with a basketball court in it and a batting cage, so there's kids over all the time trying to get better, and goofing off, and playing, and keeping out of trouble that way. Going fishing together, things like that, going hunting. People talk to me more about hunting and fishing than anything else, so I'm just a normal guy who lives in a small town, now."

Coach Washburn also has the chance to coach his son Jack on the mound. On Friday afternoon, Jack, currently a Sophomore at Webster, came on in the 5th inning to preserve a 3-run lead against Eau Claire Regis.

"That is the hardest part of coaching, for sure, coaching your kid," Washburn says, "There are times where we butt heads a little bit, but he's a great kid, really smart, gets good grades, keeps out of trouble, and he has a lot of talent, so he's got a chance to do some special things, and I wish nothing but the best for him."

The Tigers do get the win, 6-3. It's their 16th win, in the past 17 games - a far cry from starting the season 0-3.

"We didn't come out of the gates playing very well. Those first two days, we played three games in two days, we dropped all three," Washburn explains, "But since then, we've been doing a lot of the little things well, we've played pretty good defense for the most part, I think we have seven games this year without committing an error, which at the high school level is pretty good, so we set goals at the beginning of the season, last night with clinching the conference championship we achieved our first one of those goals. Now it's onto the next one and hopefully things keep going well for us."

Webster will enter the WIAA Playoffs as a one-seed in Division 4. They will face either Winter or Siren coming up on Tuesday, May 30th.

