Conrath couple considers their next move after losing their home in tornado

Conrath (WQOW) -- The damage from the deadly tornado that swept through Barron County is costly and wide-spread. News 18 spoke with a couple from Conrath on Sunday to find out how they're holding up after losing their home and almost everything inside of it.



"I seen it hit the neighbors place and I just come running in the house," John Polak said. "I grabbed Eileen and told her, 'Get in the basement. We better do it, like, right now.'"



John and Eileen Polak said they still haven't been able to wrap their heads around the experience.



After taking cover on Tuesday, John said it took about five horrifying minutes for the tornado to pass by them. But after it did, the panic wasn't over because the debris from what was once their house was now trapping them in the basement.



Eileen's son called the fire department to get them help, but it took some time before crews arrived. John said that's because crews kept driving past them, looking for a house that was no longer standing. He said they actually got out of the basement themselves by the time the fire department arrived.



The Polaks said they're thankful they weren't hurt, and now are looking to the future. Though they admit, they're not sure what it holds for them just yet.



"Do you wanna come back to this spot and have that hanging there," Eileen Polak asked. "Or do you go somewhere else?"



For as stressful as the situation has been, the Polaks told News 18 people's support has kept them hanging on. From family members and friends coming from out of state. To local companies and an extremely selfless group of teens.



"The Lady Smith High School senior class, on Thursday, was to go to Valley Fair for their senior trip and they gave that senior trip up to come out here and help," Eileen said tearfully. "So I mean, from the bottom of my heart, that meant a lot."



Even though they just lost everything, the Polaks said they're eager to get back on their feet so they can start helping others get back on theirs.