Paul Menard Finishes 9th in Monster Energy Open

By JENNA FRYER

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) -- Kyle Busch used a bold three-wide pass for the lead to win NASCAR's annual All-Star race for the first time.



Although the race does not count in the standings, it was Busch's first Cup victory of the season and first at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Busch also won the Truck Series race Friday night, but Saturday night's victory was worth a cool $1 million.



Busch dove low around Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson on the restart to take the lead on the final 10-lap sprint. This year's format pitted 10 drivers against each other for 10 final laps with the money on the line.



Clean air was the difference and Busch was untouchable once out front.

By STEVE REED

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) -- Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney and Clint Bowyer raced their way into the NASCAR All-Star race Saturday night by winning stages of the qualifying race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.



They'll be joined in the 20-car field by Chase Elliott, the winner of a fan vote.



Bowyer started from the pole and dominated the first stage by leading all 20 laps and winning by 3.6 seconds to reach his eighth All-Star race. Blaney duplicated the feat in stage two, leading all 20 laps to punch his ticket to the $1 million exhibition race.



Suarez, a rookie, beat out Elliott to qualify for his first All-Star race by winning the final 10-lap segment.



Elliott received some consolation after the loss when he was informed by Jeff Gordon that he won the fan vote over Danica Patrick.

Paul Menard finished in 9th.

