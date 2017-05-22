5/22: Thin Mint Sprint

Eau Claire (GIRL SCOUTS) - The Thin Mint Sprint is coming up in June at Carson Park.

What is the Thin Mint Sprint?

The Thin Mint Sprint offers a 10K and 5K fun run/walk (both chip-timed) as well as a half-mile Shortbread Shuffle kids race. The event is a celebration of Girl Scouts, being active, and community involvement. The festivities begin at 7:30 a.m. in front of the Pine Pavilion in Carson Park in Eau Claire, WI and are open to anyone. Come early and stay late; we offer DJ entertainment, inflatables for the kids, a community expo showcasing our supporters and other area businesses, and much more fun. Girl Scouts are also eligible to earn a patch by completing health and wellness themed activities prior to the race!

What is the Shortbread Shuffle?

The Shortbread Shuffle is a half-mile, non-timed race designed for younger racers or those who do not wish to complete the 5K or 10K routes. The race will start at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Pine Pavilion in Carson Park in Eau Claire, WI. Each child (ages 0 - 9) will receive a participation medal, and the top three finishers will receive a unique medal. Be prepared for some silliness - participants will be racing against our very own Girl Scout cookies!

What will happen after the race?

After the race, participants will be welcomed to the racer's lounge to enjoy beverages and snacks. All participants and their supporters are welcome to join us for an after party complete with DJ entertainment, inflatables, and a community expo.

How do I register for the race? Online: Visit www.gsnw.gl/tms to register. Online registration closes at 5:00 p.m. on June 12. T-shirts and swag bags are only guaranteed for those who pre-register before June 4. Mail: Download a registration form from www.gsnw.gl/tms. Complete all fields and mail it, along with payment, to GSNWGL, 4222 Oakwood Hills Parkway, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Mailed registrations must be postmarked by June 4 or additional fees may apply.

Visit the office: Go to the Girl Scout Service Center to obtain a registration form and register.

Eau Claire

4222 Oakwood Hills Parkway

Eau Claire, WI 54701

Late registration: Registration fees increase by $5 each week after June 4. Registration will also be accepted at the Friday night packet pickup party at the Metropolis Resort, 2402 Lorch Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Please note that you will not be guaranteed an event t-shirt and swag bag if you register after June 4.

Walk-in registration: Registration will be accepted the day of the race between 7:30 and 8:15 a.m. at Carson Park. Please note that you will not be guaranteed an event t-shirt and swag bag.

What are the entry fees?

FEES

Registration

Deadlines Thin Mint Sprint 10K Thin Mint Sprint 5K Shortbread Shuffle

Through June 4 Girl Scout Member rate: $32 Non-Girl Scout rate: $35 Team rate (team of 5): $140 Girl Scout Member rate: $22 Non-Girl Scout rate: $25 Team rate (team of 5): $100 Girl Scout Member rate: $8 Non-Girl Scout rate: $10

June 5 - June 12 Girl Scout Member rate: $37 Non-Girl Scout rate: $40 Team rate (team of 5): $160 Girl Scout Member rate: $27 Non-Girl Scout rate: $30 Team rate (team of 5): $120 Girl Scout Member rate: $13 Non-Girl Scout rate: $15

June 11 - June 17 Girl Scout Member rate: $42 Non-Girl Scout rate: $45 Team rate (team of 5): $180 Girl Scout Member rate: $32 Non-Girl Scout rate: $35 Team rate (team of 5): $140 Girl Scout Member rate: $18 Non-Girl Scout rate: $20

Online registration ends June 12 at 5:00 p.m. Pricing changes occur at midnight on designated date.

Are entry fees refundable?

No. In the event that you are unable to be present on race day, you may transfer your entry fee to another racer of your choosing, but we are unable to provide refunds.

How old do you have to be to enter?

There are no age requirements for the Thin Mint Sprint or the Shortbread Shuffle. Participants under 18 years of age will need to have a parent or guardian sign a waiver.

I have questions about my registration online. Who do I ask? Contact Carrie Andringa (candringa@gsnwgl.org or 920-955-3429) if you have any registration questions.

When and where can I pick up my race packet?

Participants will be able to pick up their race packet early or on the day of the event. See the below chart for locations and times.

PACKET PICK UP

Date and Time Location

June 16, 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Metropolis Resort, 2402 Lorch Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701

June 17, 7:30 a.m. - 8:15 a.m. Carson Park, Pine Pavilion

Can someone else pick up my race packet, or can I pick up a friend's packet?

Yes. Whoever will be picking up the packets will need a valid ID so we can identify who is picking up the packets.

I'm injured and cannot race. Can I still receive my race packet?

Yes, you may still pick up your race packet. Your packet will contain your event t-shirt along with other goodies, so please remember to pick it up or have someone pick it up for you.

Do you mail out the race packets?

No, we will not mail out the packets. Please plan on picking them up at one of the locations listed above or assign someone to pick up your packet for you.

What information do I need to pick up my packet?

If you are picking up your own packet, you do not need to bring any information with you. If you are picking up a packet for a friend, you will need to bring your ID.

What is the timing system?

Chip timing for the Thin Mint Sprint will be provided by Tortoise and Hare Timing. Instructions will be included in your packet. Results will be posted at the race as well as online after the race. The Shortbread Shuffle will not be chip timed.

Will there be prizes?

Youth (ages 0 - 9) who participate in the Shortbread Shuffle will receive a participation medal after the race, with the first, second, and third place finishers getting a special medal. For the Thin Mint Sprint, the top female and male finishers will receive a custom cookie jar trophy. First, second, and third place medals will be given to females and males in each age bracket.

What are the age brackets?

For the Thin Mint Sprint: 0 - 9; 10 - 14; 15 - 19; 20 - 29; 30 - 39; 40 - 49; 50 - 59; 60+. While the Shortbread Shuffle can be run by any age participant, first, second, and third place medals will only be awarded to girls and boys ages 9 and under.

Where do I find the race results? Race results can be found at www.tandhtiming.com as well as on www.gsnwgl.org. Please allow 72 hours after the race for posting.

Are there restrooms on the course?

Yes. There will be restroom facilities at the start and finish line.

Where should I park on race day?

The main parking lot in Carson Park will provide plenty of parking spaces and is located close to all of the Thin Mint Sprint festivities.

What time should I get there for the race?

For the Thin Mint Sprint, we encourage those who have picked up their packets early to arrive no later than 8:15 a.m. to park and get to the start line. For the Shortbread Shuffle, we encourage participants who have picked up their packets early to arrive no later than 7:45 a.m. If you plan on picking up your packet on the morning of the race, please do so between 7:15 and 7:45 a.m. Races will start promptly at 8:00 a.m. for the Shortbread Shuffle and 8:30 a.m. for the Thin Mint Sprint.

What should I bring to the race?

If you have picked up your packet early, do not forget your chip timer and your race bib.

Are strollers allowed?

Certainly! Children who will be pushed in strollers do not need to pay the registration fee. Note that this means they will not receive a t-shirt and swag bag, though. If you would like these items for your children in strollers, they would need to pay the registration fee. Children in strollers will not be chip timed and will not be eligible for the awards.

Are pets allowed?

No, pets will not be allowed to run along with participants.

I'd like to sponsor this run. What do I do to start that process?

First of all, THANK YOU for your support of our event! We've got many sponsorship opportunities and we are excited to work with you. To learn about our giving levels, please contact Jeanne at jjentsch@gsnwgl.org.

Can I wear a costume?

Not only can you wear a costume, we actually encourage it! In fact, we'll have prizes for best attire. Bring on the homemade sashes and tutus!

I'm a Girl Scout. Can I earn a patch from participating in the Thin Mint Sprint? Good news, Girl Scout! We have a brand new patch program this year! Email Carrie at candringa@gsnwgl.org if you'd like to get your hands on a copy.

I'd like to volunteer!

Great! We've got jobs to do! We're looking for course directors, set up/clean up, racer's lounge staff, and more. Contact Carrie at candringa@gsnwgl.org if you'd like to get involved.