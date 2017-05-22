MUST SEE: Bird gets into broadcasting booth

Cincinnati (WQOW) - A bird gets into the Cincinnati Reds' broadcasting booth in the 6th inning and they have quite the day with him. The Reds rally to score three runs in that inning but still lose the game. The broadcasters would go on to interview the bird, give him bread and then the bird would leave the booth in the 8th inning.
