Sturgeon population dangerously low

Fish commonly known as sturgeon are some of the oldest fish in Wisconsin rivers and lakes. That population is dangerously low.

Biologists at Genoa National Fish Hatchery collect adult sturgeon from area rivers to restore and rejuvenate these populations. The eggs are extracted from the females. After the eggs hatch, sturgeon feed on brine shrimp, blood worms, and krill. In September, the biologists release the sturgeon into local water with trackers to follow population growth.

"They're a good indicator species of water quality, and they've been around in the water for millions of years," said Orey Eckes, a fish biologist at Genoa National Fish Hatchery. "They actually eat many different mussels and snails. They can also help control some of the invasives such as zebra mussels."

Eckes said things like over fishing, poor water quality, pollution, and dam construction are some reasons for the low population. Genoa National Fish Hatchery currently houses nearly 110,000 10 to 30 day old sturgeon.