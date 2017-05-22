Sea Lion grabs girl sitting on dock, pulls her into water

RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA (WKOW) -- A sea lion grabbed a girl sitting on a dock, yanking her into the water, and it was caught on camera.

ABC News reports the young girl was feeding the sea lion in Steveston Harbour in Richmond, British Columbia at the time. She was with her family when the mammal lunged up and grabbed the girl by the dress with its mouth. The girl was pulled into the water.

A man jumped in right away to save her, then people on the dock helped pull the two out of the water.

“Thank goodness the young lady wasn’t hurt, but let it be a warning to everybody: do not do this," said Bob Baziuk, a spokesman for the Steveston Harbour Authority.

He said that based on the video, it appears the sea lion was about 1,200 pounds.