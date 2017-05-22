DOT to host public meeting on U.S. 53 construction project

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A major highway project in Eau Claire is scheduled to begin in early June, but before crews put power tools to the pavement, transportation officials are holding a public hearing next week.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is conducting a construction information meeting for an improvement project on US 53 between I-94 and Golf Road in Eau Claire. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the contractor’s schedule and traffic management during construction.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Wisconsin Room at America’s Best Value Inn, located at 809 West Clairemont Avenue, Eau Claire, WI.

This meeting will be an open house style meeting with no formal presentation. WisDOT and contractor representatives will be available to answer questions, as well as provide information on how the project will be constructed.

Citizens, who are hearing-impaired and require an interpreter, may request one by contacting Diana Maas at least three working days prior to the meeting via the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System (711).

Construction work is currently scheduled to begin as early as June 5, 2017

Project information

Monarch Paving Company is the prime contractor for the $2.95 million project. Eighty percent of the project will be paid with federal transportation funds; the remaining 20 percent will be paid with state transportation funds.

The improvement project will include pavement repairs to US 53, the I-94/US 53 interchange ramps, the US 53/Golf Road interchange ramps, and Golf Road roadway. In addition, existing beam guard will be updated and 4 overhead sign supports will be replaced. Ramp gates will be added to the Golf Road interchange on-ramps.

Traffic impacts

Majority of the work will be done under traffic. Motorists can expect to encounter single lane closures.

Short term closures will be necessary to complete work on interchange ramps and place overhead signs. This work will be done during off-peak nighttime hours.

The project is scheduled for completion in September 2017.