Mike Zimmer To Take Time Away From Vikings

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer will be taking some time away from the team to recover from multiple eye surgeries.
   The Vikings say Zimmer is expected to return "in a few weeks."
   Zimmer has undergone eight surgeries on his right eye, where he suffered a detached retina, since Nov. 1. He reported the latest surgery last week, and said he wasn't sure if he would need more.
   The Vikings are about to start offseason workouts.

