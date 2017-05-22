SPECIAL COVERAGE 6:30 p.m.: From Ruin to Recovery - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Northwestern Wisconsin (WQOW) - Join News 18 on Tuesday, May 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a half hour special "From Ruin to Recovery".

News 18 will be broadcasting live near Chetek on Tuesday evening. We will show you the tornado captured on video from a viewer and the aftermath. Last Tuesday's tornado killed one person, injured 25 others and left dozens of homes damaged and destroyed. Several communities have came together to help with disaster relief and clean-up efforts. 

On Tuesday, hear the stories from people who survived the tornado, as well as how you can help those affected recover.

We will be live on-air and online. You can live stream the special report on our website or on the WQOW News 18 app under "WATCH LIVE".

