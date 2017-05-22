SPECIAL COVERAGE 6:30 p.m.: From Ruin to Recovery

On week after a tornado touched down in northwestern Wisconsin, communities are still cleaning up.More >>
Join News 18 on Tuesday, May 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a half hour special "From Ruin to Recovery".
More information has been released after a tornado destroyed an area turkey farm.
Find out how you can help families and individuals recover after Tuesday's tornado. The latest information:
The Barron County Sheriff's Department released an updated estimate for the damages caused when a tornado tore through the area this past Tuesday.
By the end of the week, they expect to have a more accurate dollar amount.
According to the National Weather Service/Twin Cities, a powerful thunderstorm tracked across northwest Wisconsin during the early evening of Tuesday, May 16th, 2017.
