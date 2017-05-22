SPECIAL COVERAGE: From Ruin to Recovery - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

SPECIAL COVERAGE: From Ruin to Recovery

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director


Northwestern Wisconsin (WQOW) - Join News 18 on Tuesday, May 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a half hour special "From Ruin to Recovery".

News 18 is providing continuing coverage after a tornado ripped through portions of Barron and Rusk counties, killing one person and injuring 25 others. On Tuesday, hear stories from people who survived the tornado, as well as how you can help those affected recover.

