Does your child need swimming lessons?

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If your child needs swimming lessons, the Eau Claire YMCA wants to help.

In a press release, the Eau Claire YMCA said it recently received a grant to support 50 area swimmers, ages three to 18, who are either on free or reduced school lunch. Staff said it will provide scholarships to eligible students for no-cost swim instruction and water safety.

“Educating children how to be safe around water is just as important as teaching them to look both ways before they cross the street,” said Becky Adamski Krische, Aquatic Director for the Eau Claire YMCA. “The Y’s teaches children of all ages and backgrounds that water should be fun, not feared, and this practice not only saves lives it builds confidence.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fatal drowning is the second-leading cause of death for children ages one to 14 years old. According to a USA Swimming study, in ethnically diverse communities, the youth drowning rate is two to three times higher than the national average. The Y said nearly six out of 10 African American and Hispanic/Latino children are unable to swim, nearly twice as many as their Caucasian counterparts.

Swimming lessons will be available June 12 through August 23. Anyone interested in participating in the grant can fill out an application and provide documentation of financial needs. Applications (one application per child) can be picked up at the Eau Claire YMCA or you can email Aquatic Director Becky Adamski Krische at becky@eauclaireymca.org.