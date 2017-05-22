Digging Deeper: Chippewa Falls school district looks at what's next for facilities after referendum fails

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - After a failed referendum in November, leaders at the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District are scratching their heads as with what to do next.

Thanks to a growing economy and new development, the population of Chippewa Falls continues to grow, meaning the school district is seeing an increase in students. But, according to a district facility report, some facilities are not up to state standards. Other buildings have rooms doubling as gymnasiums and cafeterias, according to Heidi Eliopoulos, the superintendent of the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.

A study conducted by the district shows enrollment could increase by as much as 14 percent in the next 10 years, meaning facility issues will only be compounded after voters rejected the $169 million referendum.

“The great thing is, we have so many opportunities for students in Chippewa Falls, but at the same time, our facilities don't necessarily support the programs that we are offering,” Eliopoulos said.

On Monday, May 22 at 10 p.m. on News 18, Clint Berge digs deeper into the facility needs and will let us know what the district has planned next to deal with the problem.

