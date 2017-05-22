Dancing with the Stars Season Finale - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Dancing with the Stars Season Finale

Posted:

(ABC) - How will the most unpredictable season of DWTS end? Prepare to be floored. Will Rashad Jennings score? Is Normani Kordei our girl? Does David Ross have what it takes to play ballroom? Watch live, and see which couple will take home the Mirror Ball trophy!

The 2-night season finale of "Dancing with the Stars" airs Monday night at 7 p.m. and Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. on WQOW News 18.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.