Eagle Valley Speedway rained out

(Brad Erickson - Jim Falls) - A week-long period of rain forced the Eagle Valley Speedway to cancel Sunday’s Miller Lite sponsored racing action.

Racing will return on Sunday, May 28, 2017 as the UMSS Winged and Traditional Sprint Cars join up with the WISSOTA Poly Dome Dirt Track Series sanctioned Midwest Modifieds, Super Stocks, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, and EVS Hornets. The following night, Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2017, they will complete a weekend double header with the Modifieds back on the card at the Budweiser/Country Fest Night. All regular weekly classes will be present along with a Budweiser/Country Fest ticket giveaway!

June 4, 2017, will feature the 3rd Annual Midwest Mod Special sponsored by Tim's Automotive Machine and Southworth Chevrolet featuring all regular WISSOTA classes.