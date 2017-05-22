Eau Claire man pleads guilty to 10th OWI

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- An Eau Claire man has pleaded guilty to a 10th OWI.



Leo Owen entered to plea in Eau Claire County on Thursday.



According to the criminal complaint, Owen was involved in a three vehicle crash on Clairemont Avenue on May 19. According to the complaint, when asked to present his drivers license, Owen first tried to hand the officer his credit card. He then appeared to forget why he was searching in his wallet. After numerous commands from police, he eventually handed over his identification.

Owen submitted to a breathalyzer test, which registered at 0.24, three times the legal limit to drive.



A sentencing date for Owen has yet to be set.

Posted May 22, 2017

If convicted of his 10th OWI, Owen faces up to 12 years and six months in prison and up to $25,000 in fines.