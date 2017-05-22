Eau Claire teens charged with armed robbery

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Armed robbery charges have been field against a pair of Eau Claire teens.



Derrick Rapley and Antonio Cantu, whose picture was unavailable, were charged in Eau Claire County on Monday. According to the criminal complaint, the teens put a knife to the throat of a driver for A-1 Taxi on February 23. The driver told police the robbers got away with his company phone, wallet and roughly $100.



A warrant search of Rapley's Facebook account discovered pictures of the two teens holding the money and flashing what appeared to be gang symbols.



If convicted, Rapley and Cantu each face a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.