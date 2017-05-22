Eau Claire teens charged with armed robbery

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Armed robbery charges have been field against a pair of Eau Claire teens.
Derrick Rapley and Antonio Cantu, whose picture was unavailable, were charged in Eau Claire County on Monday. According to the criminal complaint, the teens put a knife to the throat of a driver for A-1 Taxi on February 23. The driver told police the robbers got away with his company phone, wallet and roughly $100.
A warrant search of Rapley's Facebook account discovered pictures of the two teens holding the money and flashing what appeared to be gang symbols.
If convicted, Rapley and Cantu each face a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.