Menomonie senior student suspended for racist quote in yearbook

Menomonie (WQOW) - A racist message hidden in an area school's yearbook prompted community members to rally on Monday.

A coded senior quote made it in the Menomonie High School yearbook, spelling out the racist remark. And now, the student responsible is under suspension.

On Monday afternoon, several community members stood outside Menomonie High School for what they called a demonstration of support for students of color.

The district said the coded message spelled out “I hate blacks" when taking the first letter of each word.

Joe Zydowsky, the district administrator for the school district, said while it was reported as an ill-advised senior prank, the district is not treating it as just a prank. “Obviously, we're very disappointed. We have a very inclusive school district and any kind of bullying and racism, discrimination in any way, is not tolerated in the School District of the Menomonie Area,” Zydowsky said.

Many people remain frustrated with how the message affects the whole community.

"Unfortunately, we have a culture in Menomonie where there are people, some people, who really feel entitled to be blatantly disrespectful and hostile, and that's something that I want to change. And, the way you change it is by coming out and being supportive,” said Julie Miller, a parent of a student at Menomonie Middle School.

The school district would not comment on how long the senior student will be suspended or whether they will graduate. The senior graduation ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, May 27.