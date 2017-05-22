Volunteers still needed in Barron, Rusk counties

Chetek (WQOW) - The City of Chetek wants you to know it's open for business, but you're still being asked to avoid areas north of town where last weeks tornado ripped through.

If you need to get to Cameron or Chetek, use Highway 53 and avoid Highway SS. You're also asked to avoid travel east of County Highway M. Volunteers are still needed in Barron and Rusk counties.

If you want to help or you need help, call “211”.